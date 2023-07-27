35-year anniversary of the Westberry Trails Fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 35 years ago the Westberry Trails Fire burned a scar on the Black Hills and left a vivid image for firefighters and first responders.

The embers burned for nearly a week threatening homes and other structures in the area.

The Westberry Trails Fire consumed 4,700 acres of land, 15 homes, 42 outbuildings, 40 cars and one bridge. The fire, which was a result of arson, started near the intersection of Westberry Hill Road and South Canyon-Nemo Road.

The Pennington County fire administrator, Jerome Harvey said he was one of the firefighters who surveyed the Westberry Trails for a week, but that was just the beginning.

“At that point of time, you had 15 homes that we’re burned, a bridge that was burned, you know other stuff like that. The infrastructure issues that need to happen, replacement of powerlines, replacing damage, having the infrastructure replaced, so it takes a while to recover from all that,” Harvey said.

Harvey says the fire changed the way urban wildfires are fought, including the radio network becoming unified between city and country. The incident also impacted the way firefighters dressed for these types of fires.

“It became standard to issue wildland protective equipment, which is lighter and more maneuverable for fighting and suppressing wildfires,” Harvey said.

A volunteer firefighter who was from the North Haynes Volunteer Fire Department, Dennis Gorton said the WestBerry Trails fire encouraged federal, state, and local departments to set a standard for how fires are handled after they get the call.

“When they dial 911, and they’ve got a fire, whether it’s a forest fire, a house fire, their garage is on fire. They really don’t care who comes. They want somebody to come and help take care of the situation. That’s all they’re looking for. They don’t care what it says on the door or what color the truck is,” Gorton said.

Gorton said he has been all over the country to various fire departments and each time he says people are amazed at the corporation between the federal, state, and local levels in the Black Hills.

