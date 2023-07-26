Sunflowers found in airports and what they mean

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Officials at Rapid City Regional Airport say they are the first location in the Dakotas to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program. The program helps those traveling with an invisible disability who may need extra assistance with their travels.

July marks disability pride month and Rapid City Regional Airport officials say they wanted to share a reminder of why they do what they do for the community.

Invisible disabilities are those you may not see upon first meeting someone. Some of these disabilities may include autism, epilepsy, low vision or hearing loss, PTSD, dementia, asthma, and more.

Rapid City Regional Airport officials partner with The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to make something as intimating as flying, a little easier.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.