Russia kills vital grain deal, will South Dakota feel the effects?

Chris Graham, South Dakota State University Agronomist.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On July 17 Russia killed a vital grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export wheat to developing countries. Russia says Ukraine is not holding up its end of the deal. The United Nations is calling on Russia to re-enter the agreement, but yesterday the Kremlin said it is impossible for Russia to re-enter the deal.

Since Russia said it would treat ships leaving Ukraine as a hostile threat, global wheat prices have been unsteady. Chris Graham, an agronomist at South Dakota State University, explains the implications South Dakotans could feel.

Chris Graham, South Dakota State University Agronomist.
