Pennington County man charged with second degree rape

By Madison Newman
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pennington County man charged with second-degree rape and aggravated assault had his first appearance in court Tuesday.

46-year-old Damon Mesteth is accused of raping a girl last week, after allegedly putting a screwdriver to her throat.

He is also charged with interfering with emergency communication by destroying, disabling, or damaging a communication device that the girl was trying to use to call 911. There is also an obstructing a public officer charge.

Mesteth is currently held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

If convicted on all four charges, he could spend up to 67 years in prison.

