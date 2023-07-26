A Pattern Shift Brings Storms Into The Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Overnight tonight we will see temperatures dip down into the 60s for almost everyone. We start the night off with some clouds, but gradual clearing will take place and we become sunny by sunrise. Temperatures warm up into the early afternoon where Rapid City will see temperatures in the mid 90s. Out on the South Dakota Plains, temperatures will soar into the triple digits, once again. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day tomorrow, and the possibility of some thunderstorms arises in the late afternoon and early evening. These storms will likely hang on to reach Rapid City by around dinner time. Friday, scattered storms remain in the forecast. With those storms, temperatures will likely stay below the 90 degree mark.

These scattered storms are looking to stay in the forecast on Saturday, where temperatures return to normal in the mid 80s. Sunday, isolated thunderstorms stick around but the coverage of these storms will be few and far between. This will allow us to warm up a little more, back into the low 90s for Sunday afternoon. Starting the week off on Monday, isolated storms will continue to be in the forecast, but temperatures will stay in the 80s during the afternoon. Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms enter the picture once again with slightly below normal temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday, temperatures rise into the mid 80s for a average summer day. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

