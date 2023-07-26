Miss and Jr. Miss Days of ‘76 crowned

Katelynn Westphal, Miss Days of ‘76 and Kinley Olson, Jr. Miss Days of ‘76 earned their crown on Monday and will spend the week in Deadwood.
By Keith Grant
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The party can start. The 2023 Miss Days of ‘76 and Junior Miss Days of ‘76 have been crowned. Katelynn Westphal, Miss Days of ‘76, and Kinley Olson, Jr. Miss Days of ‘76 were crowned on Monday and will spend the week in Deadwood. After their time in Deadwood, the two will promote Days of ‘76, a PRCA Large Outdoor Rodeo, at different events throughout South Dakota and surrounding states.

Check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory to learn more about Katelynn Westphal and Kinley Olson.

