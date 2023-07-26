KW Cares: Helping out Black Hills families in need

By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - KW Cares, an organization started by Keller Williams helps families in need. Keller Williams of the Black Hills shares the money they raise with Black Hills families. In just 1 1/2 years, KW Cares has distributed $50,000 to families. Christina Singer, a Keller Williams Black Hills Realtor, says she received the money in May to help with medical costs when her husband suffered a stroke.

You can make a difference for Black Hills families by attending the Northern Hills Community Appreciation Event. On July 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spearfish City Park, live music, food trucks, kids games, and a silent auction will fill the park.

For more information on KW Cares and Thursday’s fundraiser, check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Cloud Indian school announces name change
Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Gov. Kristi Noem is shown with former Chief of Staff Mark Miller after giving the State of the...
Noem’s ‘demanding’ style sparks staff turnover, turmoil: ‘It’s a tough gig’
Pennington County man charged with second degree rape

Latest News

Chris Graham, South Dakota State University Agronomist.
Russia kills vital grain deal, will South Dakota feel the effects?
Chris Graham, South Dakota State University Agronomist.
Black Sea Grain Deal affecting the US
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Katelynn Westphal, Miss Days of ‘76 and Kinley Olson, Jr. Miss Days of ‘76 earned their crown...
Miss and Jr. Miss Days of ‘76 crowned