KW Cares: Helping out Black Hills families in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - KW Cares, an organization started by Keller Williams helps families in need. Keller Williams of the Black Hills shares the money they raise with Black Hills families. In just 1 1/2 years, KW Cares has distributed $50,000 to families. Christina Singer, a Keller Williams Black Hills Realtor, says she received the money in May to help with medical costs when her husband suffered a stroke.

You can make a difference for Black Hills families by attending the Northern Hills Community Appreciation Event. On July 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Spearfish City Park, live music, food trucks, kids games, and a silent auction will fill the park.

For more information on KW Cares and Thursday’s fundraiser, check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

