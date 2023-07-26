Immunization education before the school year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Along with back-to-school shopping, it is that time for back-to-school vaccine appointments. According to the recommendations of the South Dakota Department of Health, an updated shot record for children is required to enter a South Dakota school district.

According to The South Dakota Department of Health, minimum requirements for kindergarten through 12th grade are four or more doses of diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus.

As well as four or more doses of the poliovirus vaccine, two doses of measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, and two doses of the chicken pox vaccine.

Children that are 11 years old and entering the 6th grade are required to have one dose of Tdap as well as one dose of the meningococcal (meningitis) vaccine. If the child is 10 years old when entering 6th grade they have 45 days after their 11th birthday to receive the Tdap vaccination.

