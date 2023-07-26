How some kids are spending their summer giving back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Most kids spend their summer vacation going to the pool or hanging out with friends. But one Summer program seeks to put them to work.

Habitat for Humanity has partnered with churches all over the country for their Youth Works program. Every year churches involved in Youth Works are selected to send volunteers to one of Habitat’s ReStore locations.

While the youth groups are working at these locations they’re responsible for tasks like sorting recyclables, mowing yards, and stocking shelves.

Dallas Dalin is the Manager of the Rapid City ReStore location and says his favorite question to ask volunteers after they are done is “What will you tell your parents you did for ReStore?”

“And they all have their answers of oh we pulled weeds we painted we dried out paint we threw this away we sorted and some of them get a little closer and say we served. And then I finally just tell them the answer I was looking for and it’s we helped build homes,” said Dalin.

One of this week’s volunteers says the opportunity to help others brings her a sense of fulfillment.

“It just feels really good to help people and not yourself you know the giving part is more I don’t know is more apparent it’s just been shown to me like ya know it’s just been really fun,” said Madilyn Swanson.

Swanson says the opportunity has brought her closer to her faith and helped her make new friends along the way.

“It’s been nice to work with all these people and coming here to glorify God through all of the works that we’ve done it’s just been a really nice experience and it’s helped me grow a lot,” said Swanson.

The Youth Works program runs every summer. Those interested in volunteering can find more information here.

