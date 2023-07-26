A historical figure of the Black Hills will soon have a statue

Martha Jane Cannary, more commonly known as the legendary Calamity Jane, will soon be honored with a statue on Deadwood’s historic Main Street.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Public Art Committee plans to create sculptures featuring Deadwood’s historical characters, and Calamity Jane is set to be the first in the series. The Historic Deadwood Preservation Committee has earmarked 25 thousand dollars a year for the next five years, this money will go toward one new statue annually. However, one City Commissioner says it isn’t enough.

He is actively fundraising to secure $100,000 for Calamity Jane’s statue.

A possible location of where Calamity Jane statue could be placed
A possible location of where Calamity Jane statue could be placed(KOTA/KEVN)

”She’ll be seated on a bench as she would have come on into Deadwood in her buckskins with her arm over the back of the bench and so our public can sit right next to Calamity and have their picture taken,” said Deadwood City Commissioner Michael Johnson.

Calamity’s sculpture should be completed in mid to late fall of 2023. If you’re interested in donating, please donate to the City of Deadwood public art committee at 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732.

