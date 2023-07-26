Grilling with Eric - Grilled Beef Eye Round Steaks with Yogurt Marinade

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an easy recipe where the marinade serves as the main sauce to serve with the proteins. The recipe calls for beef eye round steaks, but this marinade and sauce works well with pork and chicken.

First, combine 1 cup plain yogurt with 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian flat leaf parsley. Add 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and a tablespoon of paprika. Then add a tablespoon of minced garlic and a teaspoon of salt. Mix well, then divide mixture in half. Place 4 beef eye round steaks and half the marinade mixture in a Ziploc bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 6 hours over overnight. Stir 1/4 cup mayonnaise into the remaining marinade to make the serving sauce; store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Place steaks on grill over medium-high heat. Grill, covered for 3 to 5 minutes per side or until desired doneness. Season steaks with salt, serve with the sauce.

