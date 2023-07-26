Black Hills Community Bank supports those in need with annual diaper drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diapers can cost families up to $960 yearly. For single moms, this can be a cost that’s too much to bear. Black Hills Community Bank tries to alleviate that expense by hosting an annual diaper drive for Cornerstone Women and Children’s Shelter.

A child can be in diapers for up to three years making the cost as much as $2800. Black Hills Community Bank seeks to eliminate that expense for some with its annual diaper drive.

“Diapers are expensive and when moms don’t have to, when they’re out there working they need to save their money as much as they can to help them get housed and to help them get stable so when they don’t have that expense to go purchase diapers for their babies and we can give those to them, that’s that much more money they can save for their stability,” said Amanda Pioche, the program director at Cornerstone Women and Children’s Shelter.

And this one diaper drive can meet Cornerstone’s need for diapers for the whole year.

“This is amazing I haven’t had to purchase diapers here the moms haven’t had to purchase diapers here as long back as I can remember, at least the last five years, and last year we didn’t have to purchase any diapers we had enough to go all year long,” said Pioche.

This event has seen increasing turnout each year for a little over a decade. Mark Harlow with Black Hills Community Bank says it has grown more than they could have hoped when it started.

“2010 is when we had our first one hoping that it would take hold and here we are thirteen years later and half a million diapers later finding out that that little idea was the proverbial acorn that grew into the acorn tree,” said Harlow.

Harlow says the bank plans to continue hosting these events annually with the same start time at the beginning of June.

