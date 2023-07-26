Battle of the Badges blood drive in Spearfish

A Spearfish police officer holding hands with a skeleton
A Spearfish police officer holding hands with a skeleton(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -One donation of blood can save up to three people. Wednesday in Spearfish first responders turned that into a contest.

It’s the fifth year of the Battle of the Badges between Spearfish’s emergency medical service and the police department.

Blood donations serve a crucial role in cancer treatments and various other medical conditions, impacting thousands of lives. In addition, Summer is a time when the need is greater.

Blood being drawn from a donor
Blood being drawn from a donor(KOTA/KEVN)

“Working with Vitalant to collect blood, especially during the summer when we have some critical needs and some shortages across the nation, and we know we have that big event of the Sturgis Rally coming up, so we want to make sure we’re well stocked for that,” said Spearfish Paramedic Elizabeth Verhey.

During this one-day event, the police won the first year, but EMS took the trophy for the remaining years. No word yet on who took the title this year.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Cloud Indian school announces name change
Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse
Pennington County man charged with second degree rape
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Gov. Kristi Noem is shown with former Chief of Staff Mark Miller after giving the State of the...
Noem’s ‘demanding’ style sparks staff turnover, turmoil: ‘It’s a tough gig’

Latest News

Wooo!
A Pattern Shift Brings Storms Into The Forecast
Shelisa Gould Davis and Christina Singer, Keller Williams - Black Hills.
KW Cares: Helping out Black Hills families in need
Chris Graham, South Dakota State University Agronomist.
Russia kills vital grain deal, will South Dakota feel the effects?
Chris Graham, South Dakota State University Agronomist.
Black Sea Grain Deal affecting the US