Sturgis open container laws lifted during rally

For the 3rd year, Sturgis City officials will lift the restriction on open containers during rally week.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 3rd year, Sturgis City officials will lift the restriction on open containers during rally week.

For the past couple of years, city officials made the decision to lift open container requirements while the rally is ongoing.

This year they are continuing that trend and it will work much like it did in years past.

Those who purchase a rally event cup will be able to keep beer or wine beverages in them while walking around downtown without fear of receiving a ticket.

The Sturgis Chief of Police Geody Vandewater wants to remind the public this change in policy only applies to event cups.

“It has to be an event cup, it’s only beer and wine-based alcohol and you’re able to enjoy it while you’re walking down the street but you have to make sure to heed through the boundary markers if you do step outside of the boundaries you could be subjected to a fine,” said Vandewater.

Vandewater says this restriction will be lifted starting this Friday from 10AM to 2AM until August 13th when the rally ends.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for suspect in Sunday stabbing
Hit and run: vehicle hits pedestrian then flees scene
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million
UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County
A headshot of former U.S. President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump coming to Rapid City

Latest News

Sturgis Rally Logo
Sturgis’ 83rd Rally Logo
Four-way intersection
Sturgis prepares for the rally with temporary stop signs and lights
Construction workers stay safe in the heat.
Construction workers stay safe in the heat
Food pantry in Rapid City trying to help beat hunger.
Trying to beat hunger in South Dakota