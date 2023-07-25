Rapid City man found guilty of sexual abuse

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Anthony Red Elk, age 34, of Rapid City, was convicted because he engaged in a sexual act between 2008 and 2010, with a female minor who had not attained the age of 12 years, in Wanblee, on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Red Elk then sexually abused the same female in 2018 and 2019 in Wanblee.

Red Elk was convicted on one count of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse following a three-day jury trial in federal district court in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on July 21, 2023.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years up to a maximum of life in custody and/or a $250,000 fine on each count, a minimum of five years up to life of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund for each count.

