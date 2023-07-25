At least 3 US cities listed in the top 10 most polluted in the world

FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air...
FILE - The Willis Tower (formerly Sears Tower) is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality was categorized "unhealthy" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on June 27, 2023. Fine particle pollution caused by smoke from Canada’s wildfires has affected air quality this summer. (AP Photo/Claire Savage, file)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Smoke from the ongoing wildfires burning across Canada has led to at least three major cities in the U.S. being listed in the top ten most polluted in the world.

According to IQAir, Chicago is ranked sixth, Minneapolis is ranked ninth and Detroit is ranked tenth.

The air quality in Chicago is listed as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while the air quality in Minneapolis and Detroit are listed as “moderate.”

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and portions of Illinois and Indiana because of smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada.

