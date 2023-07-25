Heat Wave Continues But There’s Some Relief In The Forecast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Overnight tonight, clear conditions settle in. We are going to see temperatures drop into the 60s once again overnight for a relatively calm night. Mild conditions remain. Tomorrow, we start off sunny and by the afternoon, a few clouds work their way into the forecast. High temperatures still roasting with highs in Rapid City reaching the upper 90s by the afternoon hours. Thursday we will see a little bit of a cooler afternoon with some clouds increasing throughout the day. High temperatures are expected to get into the 90s by the afternoon but shouldn’t get above the low 90s. Some afternoon thunderstorms are possible on Thursday.

Friday we increase the chance for some storms. Isolated thunderstorms start to pop up into the afternoon with temperatures staying in the 80s for the afternoon. It will still feel warm, but we will be a little closer to normal. Saturday, storms become scattered by the afternoon and with that increase in storm coverage high temperatures reach the mid 80s, putting us right at average for this time of year.

Sunday, we warm into the mid 80s once again, but isolated storms will be sticking around. Monday and Tuesday of next week are looking to be very similar to Sunday, with isolated storms and high temperatures in the mid 80s by the afternoon.

