Growing business in the Black Hills

By Juliana Alford
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The tech giant Microsoft, provided a grant and Elevate Rapid City will use it to make a more business-friendly environment for Rapid City area entrepreneurs and innovators.

This money will be going back into the community to help small businesses, start-ups and to make technology more accessible.

“So, we’re very much in the early stages of this process. A large portion of this process is actually the educational aspect where we send a representative, a Microsoft fellow to a series of classes and summits to gain information regarding economic development and entrepreneurship from a technological aspect,” said Dillon Matuska, innovation entrepreneurship manager, Elevate Rapid City.

As of right now, there is no program created yet for this, however, we will update you when that becomes available.

