Dog owners might want to rethink outdoor plan ahead of rising temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As temperatures soar across the Black Hills, some people might be ready to grab their sunscreen and head outside.

But before you hit the streets, it’s critical to protect your furry friend.

Summer is an ideal time to enjoy your dog and the outdoors. Making sure they’re hydrated is just the first step in keeping your pooch safe.

The pads of a dog’s paws are extra sensitive to heat and prone to blisters and burns when walking on hot concrete, metal, or sand.

This can cause your pooch serious pain.

One way to avoid injured paws is to walk your dog early in the morning or later in the evening when the temperature is cooler.

”You can also test the pavement. Putting your hand or bare foot on it, including dirt and sand as well, if you can hold it for ten seconds, you’re probably safe,” said Kay Kieper, outreach and education coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Other tips include walking your dog on grass or in the forest, or investing in lightweight booties that protect a dog’s feet.

