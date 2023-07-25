Construction workers stay safe in the heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Now that summer temperatures seem to have finally arrived, people who work outside need to be aware of some heat related illnesses.

One such illness is heat exhaustion, a lesser form of heat stroke.

If not treated in a timely manner, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, and construction workers are at risk everyday they’re at work. Precautions are taken to make sure all workers stay safe on the job site.

”Proper clothes, wearing breathable clothes. We drink plenty of fluids, make sure we have water on hand for the guys. We also do safety classes to teach us the hazards of heat, and how to work in it,” said Wayne Alexander, a carpenter with Rangel construction.

Alexander says crews will often take up to 3 breaks a day, and if someone on the job site is starting to feel too hot, another break will be taken to cool down.

