Child care cost crisis in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The annual cost of child care continues to increase in South Dakota. According to a ReadyNation report, the lack of affordable child care could cost the state’s economy $329 million dollars each year.

The child care industry in South Dakota is in crisis as the gap between childcare costs and what parents can afford to pay widens.

According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, As of May 2022, South Dakota’s hourly mean wage for childcare workers is $12.26. This is the equivalent to less than $26,000 a year.

Director for Northern Hills Alliance for Children in Deadwood, Kaylee Linn-Wellford says they are charging the least they can just to be able to keep their doors open.

“I think it’s a hard thing when we’re up against large box companies or corporations that can pay their employees $20 or $25 an hour where we are nowhere near able to pay that,” Linn-Wellford said.

Linn-Wellford says keeping childcare costs low is essential to ensure the local community can have affordable, quality care.

ReadyNation’s new report details the lack of infant-toddler care in South Dakota and the millions it costs the state annually.

The Director of Early Learner South Dakota, Kayla Klein said she helped organize this report with ReadyNation to address the child health care crisis while also focusing on child care workers.

“The turn over in child care is unbelievable. It’s upward of 85 percent turnover rate in childcare. Which means as soon as you get them in, you lose lose them almost 85 percent of the time,” Klein said.

ReadyNation members say they believe that affordable and high-quality health care promotes improvement in life outcomes for children, which will strengthen the state’s workforce and economy in the future.

“These kids in here are the future, like we are the one’s preparing them for Kindergarten; we’re making sure that public schools have the best of the crop,” Linn-Wellford said.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.