Another hot day today; some relief by week’s end.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another hot one as high pressure aloft dominates our weather pattern. Isolated thunderstorms are possible toward central South Dakota, and perhaps in the Big Horns this afternoon. Look for lots of 90s, with 100 degree temperatures in the Badlands and near Philip.

Wednesday potentially will be the hottest day this week with upper 90s to low 100s likely across the area. Little if any rainfall is expected.

We will see that upper level ridge drift south during the end of the week and weekend. That means our temperatures won’t be quite so hot, and we’ll see a little better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. But no widespread rainfall is expected.

