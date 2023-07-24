UPDATE: Fatal crash in Lawrence County

A Spearfish, man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US 385 five miles south of Lead, S.D.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A Spearfish, man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US 385 five miles south of Lead, S.D.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2019 Indian motorcycle was traveling north on US 385 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 115.

The driver did not approach the curve correctly and laid the motorcycle onto its side. The driver became separated from the motorcycle and slid underneath a 2016 Ford F350 pickup that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle came to rest on the shoulder. The pickup came to a stop with the motorcycle driver beneath it.

The motorcycle driver, Gavin Feeser, age 21, sustained fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup, Paul Steiger, age 63, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

