Red Cloud Indian school announces name change

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Red Cloud Indian School, a non-profit organization devoted to K-12 education, Native arts, and exploring faith and spirituality based on Lakȟóta and Catholic values, has decided to do business as “Maȟpíya Lúta.” This name honors the school’s founder, Chief Red Cloud.

The organization chose the name Maȟpíya Lúta, which means “Red Cloud” in Lakȟóta, to honor its historical roots and show a commitment to preserving and embracing the Lakȟóta Language. The decision to change the name was prompted by the student-athletes who wanted to wear Maȟpíya Lúta on their jerseys a few years ago. This gesture led to the realization that the name change would unify the organization’s multifaceted work under one banner. The new name acknowledges not only the schools but also the spiritual endeavors within the churches and The Heritage Center.

“As we transition to the name Maȟpíya Lúta, we celebrate the legacy of Chief Red Cloud and embrace the exciting new possibilities it brings,” said Tashina Banks Rama, Executive Vice President of Mahpiya Luta. “Chief Red Cloud advocated tirelessly for the establishment of a school on the Pine Ridge reservation, and this name change allows us to honor his vision and his contributions to our people and this organization. It is a profound way to pay homage to his legacy, using the name he would have recognized in his Lakȟóta language.”

The decision to rebrand and embrace Maȟpíya Lúta was formally approved by the Board of Directors in 2022. This new name represents the organization’s strategic vision while emphasizing its commitment to the revitalization of the Lakȟóta Language.

Maȟpíya Lúta has introduced a new name, logo, and visual elements that represent the organization’s goals and objectives. During the next six months, the organization will undergo a smooth transition by updating its website, email addresses, and all other contact information to reflect the new name.

Maȟpíya Lúta is excited to share this milestone with the community, as this name change signifies a pivotal moment in the organization’s history.

Check out the story below on Pine Ridge teen suicide prevention:

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.