Police searching for suspect in Sunday stabbing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At around 11:00 a.m. on July 23, police were called to the parking lot/sidewalk area next to 720 E. North Street following a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, the victim was found and provided with emergency first aid before being transported to the hospital for treatment of severe, life-threatening injuries. Witnesses described the suspect as a young female of Native American descent, in her early 20s, wearing loose grey pants and a black and white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity should contact police investigations at 605-394-4134. Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be sent by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the relevant information to 847411.

