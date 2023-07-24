Matters of the State: Pipeline vs. property rights; South Dakota Trade missions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the push for a special session to examine eminent domain and property rights in South Dakota.

Rep. Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) joins the program to discuss a petition filed last week to bring a special session, and the potential framework that lawmakers could consider if a special session happens. Rep. Carl Perry (R-Aberdeen) also weighs in on why he believes a special session is needed.

South Dakota Trade President & CEO Luke Lindberg stops by to discuss the latest work being done to facilitate international trade in South Dakota, including hosting a group from Japan for a West River beef trip and announcing an upcoming trade trip to Mexico City.

An amendment from Rep. Dusty Johnson to help South Dakota airports makes into the final House version of the FAA Reauthorization bill, while the South Dakota Board of Regents calls on Gov. Noem and the state legislature to help with another tuition freeze.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.