Heat Continues Through Thursday; Some Relief By The Weekend

Overnight tonight we could see a few thunderstorms pop up, mainly before midnight. These storms could provide us with some early relief from the heat we have been seeing today. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 60s in most areas. A mild night we partly cloudy skies will be the story overnight tonight. Tomorrow, we quickly warm up once again. High temperatures in the upper 90s are expected in Rapid City tomorrow afternoon with some clouds hanging around from tonight. Wednesday is looking to be another hot one. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies warming us up. Thursday, Rapid City stays in the low 90s for high temperatures with some thunderstorms becoming possible in the afternoon.

Friday we will see an increase in rain chances with isolated thunderstorms building in the afternoon, limiting our temperatures to the upper 80s. Saturday, those isolated thunderstorms still remain a possibility in the afternoon, but temperatures are still going to get into the upper 80s with some sunshine during the day. Sunday, a larger rain chance will help drop our temperatures back to near normal with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. Monday of next week shows the scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast with temperatures in the low 80s, putting us below average.

