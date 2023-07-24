Farmers are facing a season that could bring both blessings and challenges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “Three years of very dry weather. Earlier this spring we had three-day rain that put four inches on the ground, and all the farmers went from like this, to like this overnight,” said Elk Creek Foods owner Kent Wilsey.

According to the American Farm Bureau, excessive rain can be damaging to soil, removing necessary nutrients that help plants grow. Too much water can also lead to fungus and mold in the soil, which can kill crops.

“If the cabbage is and we get too much rain, it’s going to crack it the same way with the tomatoes, and because that access moisture causes everything to grow really fast, and then a lot of time you’ll lose a crop because you’re maintaining a certain level of nutrients,” said Cedar Creek Garden co-owner Peggy Martin.

Martin added that too much rain can lead to fungal diseases, while too little rain might cause crops to struggle and not meet the farmers’ production goals.

One farmer says her farm this season has reached a happy medium.

Black Hills Famers market booth that sells produce and plants. (KOTA/KEVN)

“We really haven’t seen much of a downside in the warmer season crops; it’s kind of in a temperature that they are finding as well. You probably might see a little bit of a delay in ripening or things like tomatoes and cucumbers and things like that. They might be slowed down a little bit, but they’re pretty happy in this temperature,” said Farmer Janelle Schafer.

Now that meteorologists are predicting dryer weather, farmers are implementing water-saving techniques to ensure their plants receive enough moisture to flourish.

“We have to be more diligent in providing the irrigation for our garden because the vegetables and stuff are going to need that water, so we have to rely on ourselves to provide it rather than the environment,” said Schafer.

