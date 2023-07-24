Delta-8 edibles disguised as snack foods: keep out of reach of children

(Kate Robinson)
By Kate Robinson
Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The FTC is cracking down on companies selling Delta-8 edibles disguised as popular children’s snack foods.

Since the popularization of the Delta-8 edible, there has been an increase in the products being sold as popular foods, making them look more kid-friendly.

Delta-8 is a component of cannabis with a similar effect to Delta-9 THC, the substance responsible for a high. If ingested by a child, it can lead to multiple health risks.

“We’re seeing these children come in with more complications that can be lethargy, being very sleepy, all the way to seizures and decreased breathing and life-threatening events,” says the emergency room medical director for Monument Hospital, Brook Eide.

TCH symptoms can vary but the younger they are the more acute the problems become.

The effects of the amount ingested can vary depending on body weight and how fast they metabolize these drugs.

“Unfortunately, these come in a form like gummy bears and other things that are very appealing to children so it’s more important than ever to have a safe place to keep them,” Eide continues.

If your child has ingested Delta-8, there are steps you can take to prevent any problems from arising.

“So, if your child has an ingestion of one of these new medications containing THC, poison control is always a good resource. They can help you walk through what needs to be done, how emergent the ingestion is and we’re always happy to see them in the emergency department for close observation,” he concludes.

Delta-8 is legal in South Dakota. The FTC has issued cease-and-desist orders to companies selling these products.

