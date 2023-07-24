Competitors stay cool at indoor pickleball tournament
Hosted by The Box Events Center
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As temperatures neared triple digits outside, dozens of pickleball players embraced the air conditioning at The Box Events Center during their first-ever Beat the Heat Pickleball Tournament. Ben Burns has a recap of the event, and why The Box looks forward to hosting similar tournaments in the near future.
