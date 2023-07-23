First look at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally official logo

The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tom’s T’s located on Main Street in Sturgis rolls out their 2023 logo for the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

2023 Sturgis Official Logo
2023 Sturgis Official Logo(KOTA)

All the accessories and apparel including the T-shirt line are already on display. Tom’s T’s is a family owned and operated business that displays the official logo for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and has for over four decades.

Tom Monahan is the founder of Tom’s T’s and designed the official logo for the rally to help with funding for the Black Hills Motorcycle Classic.

A cashier for Tom’s T’s, Mary Ann Stenbak said all of their collection has hit the hangers and shelves and not to worry if you missed last year’s T-Shirt.

“Everything is updated from this year, and if you missed last year’s, we do have a few of those leftover as well to help you out,” Stenbak said.

Stenbak said the official Sturgis apparel is sold to other shops, but everything is made in their factory for the official logo.

