Rapid City open its heart of the city to host the ADA picnic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee is set to host its annual picnic in recognition of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act on Wednesday, July 26 at Main Street Square starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. “The picnic is open to the public and several vendors who work with people with disabilities, will be a part of this picnic,” says Patrick Czerny, Chairman of the Rapid City Disability Awareness and Accessibility Committee.

Czerny says the picnic will feature live entertainment by recording artist Andreia Gayle, vendors offering services to individuals with disabilities, and free food. Firehouse is named as one of the vendors who will be providing food along with a few familiar restaurants in Rapid City. Czerny urges the community to come on out and enjoy all that the picnic has to offer, “To show support for the disabled community and is also a great opportunity to emphasize the significance of the ADA to the community.”

The picnic is also a great platform for individuals dealing with disabilities to interact with the community, socialize, learn about available services and products, and exchange ideas and concerns. This year’s picnic marks the 33rd anniversary of the ADA, which became law in 1990. Czerny says the ADA is about the civil rights of those with disabilities and it aims to prevent discrimination against disabled individuals in all public aspects of life including jobs, schools, transportation, communications, and all public and private places accessible to the general public. The community can also expect to receive a special proclamation from Rapid City’s new mayor, Jason Salamun to open the festivities.

Watch the video above for more information regarding the picnic.

