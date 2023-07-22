An upcoming program to help curb Rapid City’s homeless issue

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With rising rent prices and home ownership slipping out of reach for many Americans, homelessness has been a major concern in Rapid City for years. Mayor Jason Salamun says he is taking steps to address certain aspects of the issue.

It’s being called the Park Ranger program... and it provides an opportunity for individuals to patrol Rapid City’s parks. By joining with code enforcement ... these volunteers will be able to help the homeless or contact law enforcement if need be.

The goal is to alleviate issues related to homelessness, camping, and illegal substance use in the parks, therefore enhancing overall safety.

Some of the main factors influencing homelessness in Rapid City, according to Salamun, are drugs and alcohol, mental health issues, and not being able to afford to live or maintain a home. Each of these issues makes finding a safe place to sleep a challenge.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission beds for the homeless (KOTA/KEVN)

“A lot of these men struggle with addiction, and it’s very, very sad. We also turn away people that are intoxicated high on drugs, we do not allow them in our facility, because we want to make sure that the guests here are safe,” said Cornerstone Rescue Mission operations manager Matthew Hower.

At the same time, some local businesses are worried about the safety of customers and employees. They say issues like panhandling, individuals sleeping on the sidewalks in front of establishments, and graffiti also cause problems. The presence of homeless individuals lingering around the buildings has become problematic for employees, particularly those arriving early to prepare food.

“I have personally had to jump over the top of somebody who I didn’t see in the dark; you don’t even realize what it is, and you jump over the top of it only to realize that it was a man sleeping. I’ve had individuals who have left our vehicle unlocked, they slept in the vehicle, and then they’ve made a mess so we’ve learned not to do that,” said Black Hills Bagels co-owner Debra Jensen.

Salamun hopes to incorporate the new park ranger program into the 2024 budget. He also plans to improve lighting in the parks as another safety measure.

