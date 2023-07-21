South Dakota’s overdose deaths have the greatest decrease across the US in 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A recent CDC report has South Dakota as the top state for the greatest decrease in overdose deaths in the country.

According to the CDC, overdose deaths in South Dakota were down 18% from previous years from 102 deaths to 84.

Pennington County’s Investigations Captain, Dustin Morrison says he has noticed the decrease in the state, but not in Rapid City.

“What we’re seeing here in Pennington County is an increase in overdoses, accidental overdoses related to fentanyl and methamphetamine. That number continues to be on the rise. It’s steadily risen from 2020 and here in 2023 we are on pace to surpass last year’s numbers as well,” Morrison said.

Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team stats 2019-2022 (KOTA KEVN)

A licensed drug and alcohol counselor, Uriah Glynn said Rapid City can lower their numbers by getting people into treatment centers as quickly as possible.

“That’s kind of surprising that Rapid City’s up because Project Recovery - like I said - they came in about a year and a half ago. They served I think over 1000 patients a week,” Glynn said.

According to Pennington County, In 2022, 80% of drug possession arrests were methamphetamine. Morrison says there has been a steady increase in the last three years.

