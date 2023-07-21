Road-trip film features Black Hills, Indigenous actress Lily Gladstone

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The serene Black Hills make up 70% of “The Unknown Country,” a film by Morrisa Maltz. The film features Lily Gladstone as the main character in this road-trip movie, taking Tana (Lily Gladstone) from Minnesota to South Dakota.

Maltz, from Spearfish, says you will see Black Hills businesses like Bell’s Motor Lodge or Valley Corner. Maltz’s choice to feature these businesses comes from the story itself. However, the story begins before filming. Maltz says she met Lainey Bearkiller while getting her haircut in Spearfish. Bearkiller suggested the main character, Tana, be Indigenous, and from there the story became what it is.

“The Unknown Country” will premiere at Northern Hills Cinema on July 25. The cast and crew will be on hand to discuss the film after the premiere. To get your tickets follow this link.

Check out the interview with Morrisa Maltz above for more information on “The Unknown Country.”

