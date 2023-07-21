Monument Health providing free sports physicals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monument Health staff says they want to keep all of the area’s athletes going higher, faster, and farther. To get athletes ready for their active season, Monument Health is offering free sports physicals. School-age athletes can receive these free-of-charge sports physicals at all Monument Health primary care clinics and urgent care locations.

Patients should make an appointment at primary care. Urgent care can accommodate walk-ins, however, medical care may be seen first.

The outreach liaison for Monument Health, Dusty Hirsch says walk-in clinics for the physicals were a new idea this year.

“We’re offering a four-hour clinic for folks to bring their kids in versus maybe waiting in the urgent care sometimes urgent cares, get pretty busy. With this, you’re guaranteed a time spot. You should get in and get right out within 30 or 40 minutes,” Hirsch said.

Open clinic times to drop in for a free sports physical are on July 22 (Monument Health Orthopedic and Specialty Hospital) and Aug. 12 (Monument Health Family Medicine Residency Clinic ) from 8 a.m. to noon.

