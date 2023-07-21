Keith and Kate check out the Deadwood 3-wheeler rally

Kate learns to ride a 3-wheeler for this week of Keith and Kate Do Things.
By Keith Grant and Kate Robinson
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - The 2023 Deadwood 3-wheeler rally is a destination spot for trike lovers. One rider traveled from Pennsylvania with his 3-wheeler and fell in love with the beauty of the Black Hills.

Kate found her way on the saddle of a 3-wheeler and got a lesson from a professional and Keith got to ride in the passenger seat.

Check out Kate’s riding skills in this week’s Keith and Kate Do Things above.

