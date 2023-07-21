Indigenous artist market features ‘A Zitkála-Šá Opera’ film

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Art, music, food, crafts, and film at Saturday’s evening artist’s market. The market, at Racing Magpie, will feature 20 different Indigenous artists selling their work.

As a market organizer, Duwana Twobulls says, let’s enjoy the cooler evening temperatures starting at 3 p.m. The evening will end at 10 p.m. with the 30-minute film, “A Zitkála-Šá Opera.” The film features Zitkála-Šá who co-founded the National Council of American Indians in 1926. The film about Zitkála-Šá will also discuss her tragic experience in a boarding school.

For more information on Saturday’s event check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

