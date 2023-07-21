Hotter weather arrives this weekend and next week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be a little warmer with highs in the 80s for many. Plenty of sunshine will be likely during the morning hours, but by the middle of the day and afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop.

The weekend will have mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s on Saturday with much of the region reaching 90°+ by Sunday. We’re expecting temperatures to remain in the 90s for much, if not all, of next week. There will be some spots on the plains and in Wyoming that could reach 100° a few of those days.

While the forecast looks pretty dry, a few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially toward the end of next week.

