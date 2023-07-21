Couple celebrates their ‘Love Story’ with Taylor Swift concert proposal

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - A Colorado couple is taking their “Love Story” to the next chapter after a recent Taylor Swift concert in Denver.

Tanis Gonzales and Samantha Piel met in a theater class at University of Colorado Boulder.

The couple said they dated for almost three years before Gonzales popped the question during Swift’s performance of “Love Story” at her second show in Denver.

“Right before the lyric where she sings about, ‘He kneels to the ground and pulled out a ring,’ my friend tapped me to face away from him, and she was pretending to take a photo of me so that right when that lyric came, he was able to tap me and get my attention to turn back around,” Piel said of the moments before Gonzales did exactly what the song described.

He then asked her to marry him.

Tanis Gonzales and Samantha Piel are taking their “Love Story” to the next chapter after getting engaged during Saturday’s Taylor Swift concert in Denver. (Tanis Gonzales)

Gonzales is not the first to pop the question during one of the singer’s shows. Several videos of proposals to the same lyrics have been shared to social media since her tour started earlier this year.

“Some little girls said it was their dream. They were hoping that somebody would propose next to them,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says Piel got tickets to the show in November 2022. At around the same time, her father showed him the engagement ring that had been passed down from Piel’s great-grandparents, and the idea to propose at the show started to form in his head.

“[Piel’s father] took me into his room and he showed me it and said, ‘This is, this is the ring,’” Gonzales said. “And I was like, ‘That is the ring. That is the ring.’”

Piel said she’s been a Swift fan “forever.” She could only think of one word to sum up the experience.

“The little girl in me that had loved Taylor Swift so much, who still loves her just as much as an adult for different reasons, was having all these dreams come true with this person that I love so, so much. It just, it all felt full circle,” Piel explained. “Magical, honestly, is the only word I can think of.”

The proposal happened early into the concert, which lasted more than three hours, and Piel said the rest of the show was amazing for her following that “magical” moment.

“The songs are just so much fun and there were all these little moments. Every time I was, like, screaming a song at the top of my lungs, standing next to him and my best friend, and then I would remember like, ‘Oh my goodness, I just got engaged,’” Piel said. “That thought just made it like, ‘Oh, this can’t get any better.’”

The couple said their wedding is still a little while out, but they’re looking forward to the next chapter together.

“We knew we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with each other, but this is just like... it’s happening!”

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.