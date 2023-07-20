South Rochford Road closed for construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Rochford Road construction project started this month and Pennington County Highway Department has plans to make the area easier to access.

The first step is to clear trees or debris that are too close to the road so that they can make certain turns and angles more gradual.

After that Pennington County Highway Department will start converting the existing roads from gravel to pavement. The purpose of doing this is so that there is a continuous paved road from the north of the area all the way to Rochford.

Joe Miller with Pennington County Highway Department says this project has been in the works for a long time.

“I think the project is unique and the fact that it’s been on the book for twenty years there’s a lot of cultural sensitivity and archeological sensitivity that we had to work through and make sure we preserve.”

If you want to get into Rochford while the project is ongoing may sure you look for an alternate route. Miller says the road will likely be closed until at least late October or early November.

