Sinkhole at Saint Charles and 7th Street creates concern for the neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The depression in the road started a few months ago when a water main running down Saint Charles Street burst and created a cavity beneath the road. Since then, people on Saint Charles Street have noticed the sinkhole getting larger, leaving them wondering when it will be addressed.

“Overall, it’s just a general inconvenience right especially to the community that we have around here we have children, I myself have children, it’s a major safety concern,” said Harley Clark, a concerned citizen.

A neighbor says she worries that the rest of the road could cave in at any time.

“My son is an engineer who works for the federal government, but he was here visiting last week, and he said that whole thing is ready to just sink, and he said nobody should even be walking on it,” said Margaret Koch, another person in the neighborhood.

Roger Hall, the city engineer for Rapid City, says Koch’s son is correct. The road and sidewalk are unsafe to walk on. Hall says people to heed any road signs preventing access to the area.

He explains the repair was planned for earlier this year, but workers learned the issue was larger than initially thought.

“A few months ago, we had a water line break on Saint Charles Street, and we were going to do a repair, but we found that there was a need for a larger repair so what we’ve done is gone in and designed an entire replacement for that section of street,” said Hall.

He stresses the issue is being addressed.

“We do want to reassure the citizens that we are aware of the issue and like I said we had to take a step back and reevaluate the limits of the project more than anything else to make sure that we are getting the old pipe replaced,” said Hall.

Hall says because of the size of the repair, the city is looking for a contractor who is better equipped to replace the water line.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.