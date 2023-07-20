Rapid City’s presidential statues vandalized

Statues in downtown Rapid City were spray painted on Wednesday, leading to a police investigation.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police Department responded to calls about an individual spray painting the presidential statues downtown on Wednesday and found that some were vandalized.

Police responded to a first set of calls around 5 PM and found that six statues had been painted.

A few hours later, police found a person matching the description of the suspect who was later identified and charged with six counts of vandalism.

Then at around 11 PM, police responded to a second set of calls about the same thing and found that an additional five statues had been vandalized by spray paint.

The statues were cleaned off by about noon today but the second suspect has not been found.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134 or by sending a text with the letters “RCPD” to the number 847411.

