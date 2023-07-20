Rapid City man charged with downtown bar shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City man charged with first-degree murder after a shooting at a downtown Rapid City bar in February 2022, was back in court today.

45-year-old Timothy Huante is accused of killing Dallas Quick Bear at Teddy’s Sports Grill.

In Friday’s hearing, the defense asked to push the trial date back due to mental health appointments that were supposed to be completed before the trial. The state had no objection to this.

Prosecutors also called Detective Elliot Harding, who stated that he gave Huante a polygraph examination the day before Huante was charged.

Harding said after the examination, Huante’s results said he showed deception or failed the test, which then led officers to interview him further, and ultimately arrest him.

Both sides are working to find a new trial date.

