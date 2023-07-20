Rapid City jumps to 17th best-performing small city in the country

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A recent report from the Milken Institute ranks Rapid City number 17 out of 203 in the small cities category for overall economic growth.

The Black Hills has seen a steady increase in economic growth causing the area to soar up the ranks. Director of economic growth for the research department of Milken Institute, Maggie Switek said it has to do with Rapid City’s tourism increase, especially since the pandemic.

“The leisure and hospitality industry was definitely what made Rapid City jump up in the rankings this year,” Switek said.

According to previous reports from the Milken Institute, Rapid City was ranked 110 in 2021 and jumped to 28 in 2022. This year Rapid City comes in at 17 out of 203 small cities for economic growth.

Switek says marks are good in the tourism category, but said Rapid City could improve in the affordable housing category.

“It’s all a game of supply and demand. So at the end of that day, the demand has risen over time. So, if a city has grown, but the amount of housing has not increased, one would expect that prices would go up over time,” Switek said.

Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun said he attributes the growth to technology allowing someone to work remotely.

“Because of the growth in the tech sector, people can work anywhere and this is what we’ve seen. People are coming to Rapid City, not only because it’s an amazing place to start and run a business, but it is an amazing place to live,” Salamun said.

Switek said another way Rapid City ranks higher this year is the wider access to the internet adding to the city’s overall growth.

“More people have subscriptions. So either there’s more services provided or internet is more affordable,” Switek said.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.