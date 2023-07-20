Hire the Hills returns with job opportunities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Rapid City has an unemployment rate of around 2%. The Department of Labor and Regulation hosts regular events called “Hire the Hills” to help keep that number low.

Those seeking job opportunities could come to the Department of Labor and Regulation building to speak with potential employers as well as learn about any jobs in the area. This event had eleven employers participating so there were plenty of jobs to go around.

Jerome Wickersham, an employment specialist with the department says those attending get more personalized help than they might at a typical job fair.

” It’s a more laid back its a small hiring recruiting event where we usually limit it to about ten or eleven employers each time and again, we have job seekers that attend it, so they get that more one on one interaction,” said Wickersham.

Wickersham says there isn’t a set date for the next on-site event but did want to mention that the department is hosting another hiring event on August 2nd at Box Elder Community Center. That event will be in partnership with Box Elder and Military and Family Readiness which will be open to the public.

