Hire the Hills returns with job opportunities

The Department of Labor and Regulation hosts regular events called “Hire the Hills” to help keep that number low.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Rapid City has an unemployment rate of around 2%. The Department of Labor and Regulation hosts regular events called “Hire the Hills” to help keep that number low.

Those seeking job opportunities could come to the Department of Labor and Regulation building to speak with potential employers as well as learn about any jobs in the area. This event had eleven employers participating so there were plenty of jobs to go around.

Jerome Wickersham, an employment specialist with the department says those attending get more personalized help than they might at a typical job fair.

” It’s a more laid back its a small hiring recruiting event where we usually limit it to about ten or eleven employers each time and again, we have job seekers that attend it, so they get that more one on one interaction,” said Wickersham.

Wickersham says there isn’t a set date for the next on-site event but did want to mention that the department is hosting another hiring event on August 2nd at Box Elder Community Center. That event will be in partnership with Box Elder and Military and Family Readiness which will be open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Pennington county fatal crash
UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
Harmony Heights Lane sharp curve
Man says he’s seen close to 100 cars get damaged on the road he’s lived on
SD DOT plans 'Hotel Way' for Elk Valley Area, enhancing safety and accessibility.
South Dakota Department of Transportation will create ‘Hotel Way’ Elk Valley Rd area

Latest News

Saint Charles Street sinkhole
Sinkhole at Saint Charles and 7th Street creates concern for the neighborhood
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
Dakotans for Health and Sisters United are getting signatures from state residents to put an...
Temporary restraining order against Lawrence County commissioners ends soon
Thursday
Cooler Thursday, but much warmer air arrives this weekend