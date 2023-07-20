Governor Kristi Noem stands behind a country music artist after backlash from a new music video

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Friday, country music artist Jason Aldean released the music video for his song Try That In a Small Town. Since its release, the song and video have caused controversy, resulting in Country Music Television, or CMT, removing it from their airwaves.

The music video for Jason Aldean’s country song Try That In a Small Town is facing backlash because it was filmed in front of a Tennessee courthouse, where allegedly a man was hung around 100 years ago. The video includes images from riots and other criminal behavior that happened in 2020. Some critics are also saying the video has racist undertones. However, some in South Dakota disagree.

“The little bit that I’ve looked into it, I look at it like he’s an artist, everybody an artist, you have the right to kind of paint any picture you want, and that’s how he wanted to paint it. I think it’s nice to be able to live in a country where you have freedom of speech, you can kinda do whatever you want, and that’s how he has it. It’s nice to be able to agree or disagree, and that’s how it is,” said Brandon Jones, cast member with HomeSlice Media.

Jones says people should be able to interpret music and other forms of art in whatever way they like, but he hopes music can bring people together, not drive them apart.

Governor Kristi Noem also commented on the backlash from her personal Twitter account, saying she is shocked people are trying to cancel Aldean for his beliefs.

“I was so impressed with the song because it talked about the value of small towns and how we have our priorities right. I am shocked by what I’m seeing in this country with people attempting to cancel this song and cancel Jason and his beliefs, and he and Brittany are outspoken about their love for law and order and for their love of this country, and I’m just grateful for them,” commented Noem in her Twitter video.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Noem said after listening to the lyrics of the song, quote “All it does is love America, love the flag, love our law enforcement, and it’s everything we should all be proud of.”

“Think a lot of times people that go out and fight every day on these important issues and have an opinion, and remember the freedom and liberty that this country was founded on, get persecuted for it. And we’re seeing that with the Aldean’s, and the songwriters that worked so hard on this, and I just want them to know that we support them, we love them, and thank you for writing a song that America can get behind,” Noem continued.

In a recent Twitter post, Aldean says that for him, the song refers to “the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it.”

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.