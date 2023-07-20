First heat wave of the season moves in this weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the 80s for many. Plenty of sunshine will be likely during the morning hours, but by the middle of the day and afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop.

The weekend will have mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s on Saturday with much of the region reaching 90°+ by Sunday. We’re expecting temperatures to remain in the 90s for much, if not all, of next week. There will be some spots on the plains that could reach 100° a few of those days.

While the forecast looks pretty dry, a few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially toward the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: names released in Meade County fatal crash
Saint Charles Street sinkhole
Sinkhole at Saint Charles and 7th Street creates concern for the neighborhood
Mitchell Legion Baseball Team terminates the remainder of their 2023 season.
Allegations involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team may have happened in Pennington County
Hail from Vickie Hauge's yard after Monday night storm.
Tennis ball sized hail hits Hot Springs
The plaque will be stationed at the beginning of Homestake Trail.
Preserving what makes Deadwood special

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler than normal temperatures today.
Cooler Thursday, but much warmer by the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Getting ready for a heatwave this weekend and next week!
A little smoke and haze will return Wednesday