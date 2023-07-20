First heat wave of the season moves in this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies will be mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall back into the 50s.

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the 80s for many. Plenty of sunshine will be likely during the morning hours, but by the middle of the day and afternoon, isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop.

The weekend will have mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s on Saturday with much of the region reaching 90°+ by Sunday. We’re expecting temperatures to remain in the 90s for much, if not all, of next week. There will be some spots on the plains that could reach 100° a few of those days.

While the forecast looks pretty dry, a few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, especially toward the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.