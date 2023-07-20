Firefighters concerned about electric cars

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Many fire departments may not be ready for the new wave of electric vehicles hitting the market. This week the Rapid City Fire Department is training on electric vehicles. This type of training focuses on awareness of electric vehicles and what to do in situations in case of fires and other accidents.

The fire department has partnered with West River Electric Association to make this skill training course possible. The Operations Lieutenant for the Rapid City Fire Department, John Potter says electric cars pose a different challenge when it comes dealing with the flames.

“Having batteries on the bottom side of the car, we actually need to get under the vehicle and spray water from underneath up toward the batteries to cool those batteries,” Potter said.

Lieutenant Potter is conducting the training for the Rapid City Fire Department, but all local units are welcome to the lesson.

Safety instruction on electric cars for first responders will be conducted at West River Electric Association until Wednesday evening.

