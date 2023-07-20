Fatal crash in Lawrence County

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on US 385 five miles south of Lead, S.D.

The identities of those individuals involved have yet to be disclosed until their family members have been notified.

Based on initial crash data, it appears that a young man of 21 years was riding a 2019 Indian motorcycle heading north on US 385, near mile marker 115, at a high speed.

The driver did not negotiate the curve and laid the motorcycle onto its side. The driver became separated from the motorcycle and slid underneath a pickup driven by a 63-year-old male that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle came to a rest on the shoulder. The pickup came to a stop with the motorcycle driver beneath it.

The 21-year-old male driver of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The 63-year-old male driver of the pickup was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

